Casper live-action series in works; Steven Spielberg to executive produce

Casper is all set to haunt viewers once again as Disney+ is all set to make a live-action series after winning a major bidding war.
The "modern update" of the iconic tale of the friendly ghost is set to be made by Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston, who are executive producers of Goosebumps, another Disney+ supernatural series. Steven Spielberg, who served as an executive prouducer for the 1995 film Casper, headlined by Christina Ricci is also executive producing.
Letterman and Winston are scripting the film for the screen with the former set to helm the series.
The project is currently in early stages of development and further details including cast members and a plot have been kept under wraps. But reports suggest the series to have a "dark edge" like Wednesday.
Casper first made entry into the screen as a translucent ghost through animated movies released between 1945 and 1959 from Famous Studios. After being acquired by Harvey Comics, which had published the Casper comics since 1952. Later five animated TV series were released followed by the famous 1995 live-action movie Casper, directed by Brad Silberling.
Another acquisition happened in 2021 when Harvey Entertainment was taken over by Classic Media. The latter was taken over by DreamWorks Animation in 2012, which was followed by its acquisitin by NBCUniversal in 2016.
The 1995 film followed the title character who peacefully haunts a mansion called Whipstaff Manor in Friendship, Maine, meets and befriends a teenage girl named Kat Harvey (Ricci), the daughter of Dr. James Harvey (Pullman), a paranormal therapist who is hired to move into Whipstaff in order to rid the mansion of its supernatural inhabitants.