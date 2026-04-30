Prime Video's Sterling Point gets August premiere

Prime Video has announced that the upcoming series, Sterling Point, will premiere on August 5. The eight episode coming-of-age series is created by Megan Park, who has recently made My Old Ass (2024).
Sterling Point centers on Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a 17-year-old raised by her adoptive father (Jay Duplass), along with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo). When she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada, new friendships, blossoming romance changes her life.
Along with Rubin, Duplass, and Ruffalo, the cast of Sterling Point includes Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle.
Park also serves as the showrunner alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The trio serve as executive producer, backing the series under their Fake Empire banner. Also serving as executive producers are Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley backing the series under LuckyChap Entertainment banner.