Robert De Niro's The Whisper Man gets premiere date

Streamer Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming psychological thriller The Whisper Man, starring Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan. The makers of the film, based on Alex North's bestseller, unveiled that it will be out on Netflix on August 28, along with the first look. Apart from the main cast, the film also features Owen Teague, Hamish Linklater, Will Brill, and Acston Luca Porto.
The Whisper Man is about a widowed crime writer who takes the help of his estranged ex-cop father, once his son goes missing. When the ex-cop begins probing the missing case, he makes a startling discovery that this crime is linked to the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man".
The director of The Rule of Jenny Pen, James Ashcroft, is helming The Whisper Man, written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer. Anthony Russo, Michael Disco, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Kassee Whiting are producing the film. De Niro, who was last seen in Tin Soldier (2025), also has Focker-in-Law in the pipeline.