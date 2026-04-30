Robert De Niro's The Whisper Man gets premiere date

Streamer Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming psychological thriller The Whisper Man, starring Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan. The makers of the film, based on Alex North's bestseller, unveiled that it will be out on Netflix on August 28, along with the first look. Apart from the main cast, the film also features Owen Teague, Hamish Linklater, Will Brill, and Acston Luca Porto.