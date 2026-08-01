Anthony Bourdain's biopic Tony gets Indian release date

Director Matt Johnson's upcoming film Tony, starring Dominic Sessa, is releasing in India on August 21. The film is based on the early life of legendary chef and author Anthony Bourdain.
Starring alongside Sessa are Emilia Jones, Antonio Banderas and Leo Woodall.
Sessa, The Holdovers actor, plays the famed chef, food/travel host, and author who died by suicide in 2018. Filmmaker Matt Johnson, known for Nirvanna: The Band The Show The Movie, is helming Tony.
Telling that Bourdain's memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly has opened the doors for the film, Johnson said that the film will cover the renowned chef's younger years, which chronicle his journey towards his calling, cooking. Terming the book his 'Genesis,' Johnson said that these spaces give him and his cast the opportunity to investigate his origin.
A24 is bankrolling the film along with Star Thrower and Zapruder Films. Director Johnson and Matthew Miller co-produce via Zapruder. Sessa has had three releases in 2025: Tow, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and Oh. What. Fun.