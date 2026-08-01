Josh Boone to helm Fake Skating adaptation

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone is set to helm another novel adaptation. This time, the book he is set to adapt for a feature is Lynn Painter's Fake Skating. Painter made the official announcement with the release set for July 16, 2027. This announcement marks the author's first book to be made into a film.
The emotional high school romance follows the icy reunion of two childhood sweethearts whose coldness towards each other finally thaws as they are forced to fake their relationship. Boone, along with his writing partner Knate Lee, is handling the revisions from the screenplay penned by Morgan Lehmann and Victoria Bata. Casting for the upcoming film is yet to be finalised.
The similarity between The Fault..... and Fake Skating doesn't end with both being book-to-screen adaptations. Both films have July as their release window. Boone last made Regretting You, based on Colleen Hoover's best-seller of the same name, starring McKenna Grace and Mason Thames. In between his 2014 romance drama and Regretting You (2025), he had directed The New Mutants (2020).
With Sony Pictures distributing, Fake Skating is produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment. Painter is serving as the film's executive producer.