Rebecca Hall joins The Secrets of Secrets adaptation

Hall is popularly known for The Prestige (2006), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), The Town (2010), The Gift (2015) and Passing (2021). She has had two releases so far in 2026: The Man I Love and The End of It. Her upcoming films include Onslaught and A Head Full of Ghosts. She is currently starring in the sci-fi body horror series The Beauty, in the main cast.