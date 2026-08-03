Rebecca Hall joins The Secrets of Secrets adaptation

We previously reported that Morgan Spector will star as Robert Langdon in Netflix's series adaptation of Dan Brown's novel The Secret of Secrets. The latest update is that actor and Spector's wife Rebecca Hall (The Prestige) will star opposite him.
Hall is popularly known for The Prestige (2006), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), The Town (2010), The Gift (2015) and Passing (2021). She has had two releases so far in 2026: The Man I Love and The End of It. Her upcoming films include Onslaught and A Head Full of Ghosts. She is currently starring in the sci-fi body horror series The Beauty, in the main cast.
The Secret of Secrets is created by Brown and Carlton Cuse, who have previously created Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Speaking about Spector's cast, Cuse said, "Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity. He’s the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade."