Samara Weaving to play Emma Frost in Marvel's X-Men film

The first cast member for the upcoming X-Men film from Marvel Studios has been announced to be Samara Weaving. The actor, who is known for her performance in the Ready or Not films, will star as the mutant Emma Frost.
The character is part of the Hellfire Club, an alternative group to Charles Xavier's X-Men, often going up against the latter. The character is a telepath like Xavier, but she is also able to transform her physical body into a fully diamond form, making her indestructible in that form. Mad Men-fame January Jones had portrayed the character in X-Men: First Class (2011).
The upcoming untitled X-Men film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who has previously directed Marvel's Thunderbolts* (2025). Meanwhile, the creator of Netflix's Beef, Lee Sung Jin and the co-creator of The Bear, Joanna Calo, are writing the script. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, is producing the film.
Weaving's cast as the mutant Emma Frost comes on the heels of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which revealed Sadie Sink's character as the mutant, Jean Gray. Previous Marvel projects like Ms Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has featured mutants. Ms Marvel's titular character aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was revealed to be a mutant. Later in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the character Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), was revealed to be one of the earliest mutants in that universe.
Weaving recently reprised the role of Grace MacCaulley in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, a sequel to 2019's Ready or Not. She was also seen in Over Your Dead Body.