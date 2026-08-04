Warhammer 40,000 animated series in the works

An upcoming Warhammer 40,000 animated series is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, Games Workshop, and Blur Studios. It is worth noting that Henry Cavill, who is set to play the lead in the live-action Warhammer 40,000 series, is serving as an executive producer to the animated series.



This upcoming animated series will serve as a spinoff of Secret Level, an Amazon animated anthology series, which featured a Warhammer 40,000 episode upon its debut in 2024.



While the plot details are scarce at present, Warhammer 40,000 is expected to feature The Deathwatch, an elite group of Space Marines that neutralises threats from aliens.



The upcoming series is co-created by Dave Wilson and John Orloff, with Wilson directing it. Notably, Wilson helmed the Warhammer episode from Secret Level, in which he also served as the supervising director. Speaking about the series, Wilson said that it is built on the foundation of fans' reception for the Warhammer episode in Secret Level. "The response to the ‘Warhammer’ episode was extraordinary, particularly from fans who understood how much care went into getting the world right. This series gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation and tell a much larger story."