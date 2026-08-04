Ewan McGregor on his The End of Oak Street co-star: I've always wanted to work with Annie

With actor Ewan McGregor's The End of Oak Street set for a release on August 14, he shares his experience working with the director and the cast. Saying that he always wanted to work with Anne Hathaway, says, "I've always wanted to work with Annie. I've enjoyed her work over the years, and as soon as I heard she was doing this, I wanted the character and script." He also goes on to expand on their characters, Greg and Denise, adding that their complexity made acting fun. "She is very real and honest, and fearless in terms of tackling the damage in Greg and Denise's marriage. You can see that they love each other, and there are moments in their survival story where it's fueled purely by that love. The complexity of all that was really fun to do.”



Speaking about the other co-stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, he says working with both was exciting, calling Maisy an "honest performer" and Christian a "very smart kid and a very good actor." He goes on to share that the film will be a convergence of family and dinosaur action. "As much as the dinosaur action is going to be incredible and insane, I think if you didn't have a believable family at the heart of it that you cared about, it wouldn't matter so much."