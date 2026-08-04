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Jaafar Jackson lands action thriller Supermax with Will Smith

Directed by David Gordon Green, Supermax also stars AnnaSophia Robb, apart from Jaafar Jackson and Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar Jackson
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

Fresh off his acclaimed big-screen debut as the King of Pop in Michael, Jaafar Jackson has signed his next major Hollywood project. The actor will share screen space with Will Smith in the upcoming action thriller Supermax, directed by David Gordon Green.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax, Supermax centres on two FBI agents, played by Smith and AnnaSophia Robb, who are assigned to investigate a murder inside one of the world's most notorious maximum-security prisons. Details about Jackson's character remain under wraps.

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The casting comes on the heels of Michael crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. In Antoine Fuqua's biopic, Jackson portrayed his uncle, music icon Michael Jackson, recreating several of the singer's signature performances, including the Moonwalk, the Robot, the Spin and the Toe Stand.

Penned by David Weil and David J Rosen, best known for Hunter and Invasion, Supermax is expected to begin production soon ahead of its release on Prime Video. The film is being produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona for The Picture Company, along with Will Smith and Adam Fishbach under the Westbrook banner. Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra, Spencer Ela, David Weil and David J Rosen serve as executive producers, while Natalie Weil is attached as associate producer.

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Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson
Supermax