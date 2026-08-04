Jaafar Jackson lands action thriller Supermax with Will Smith

Penned by David Weil and David J Rosen, best known for Hunter and Invasion, Supermax is expected to begin production soon ahead of its release on Prime Video. The film is being produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona for The Picture Company, along with Will Smith and Adam Fishbach under the Westbrook banner. Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra, Spencer Ela, David Weil and David J Rosen serve as executive producers, while Natalie Weil is attached as associate producer.