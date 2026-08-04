Cinema Without Borders: Young Guns — BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament

This bloody struggle of the young ended on a good note. Ruto had to back down and withdraw the finance bill and promised to bring those who fired at the unarmed civilians to justice. “I run the government, but I also lead people. People have spoken. I concede.” However, what is still ringing in my head, long after having watched the film, is the assertion that “a single spark of defiance from Gen Z was able to change the trajectory of the nation, a generation that once it believes in something, will fight for it, will do anything for it”. Amen to that!