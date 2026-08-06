Viola Davis to star in Ascent

Viola Davis, whose last feature was G20, has signed to be a part of an upcoming thriller series, Ascent. John Logan is creating and showrunning the series, with Paramount Television Studios producing.
Makers of the Paramount+ series say that it is set in the "dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage". Davis is set to play an elite corporate fixer, Catriona Vail, who needs to weaponise her ruthless skills for billion-dollar clients when danger lurks around her estranged daughter. The series is set to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027.
The four-time Emmy-nominated actor is known for her performances in How to Get Away With Murder, Fences, Doubt, Ma Rainey's Block Bottom, and The Help.
Ascent marks the second TV series for writer Logan, after Penny Dreadful and its spinoff Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. His notable works include Gladiator (2000), Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), The Aviator (2004), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and the recent hit film Michael.