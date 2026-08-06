Jamie Foxx joins hands with Kill-fame Nikhil Bhat for hostage thriller

Jamie Foxx is set to headline and produce a hostage thriller, titled Deadlocked. The upcoming feature film will be directed by Nikhil Bhat, who is known for writing and directing the Hindi action thriller, Kill (2023).
Bhat directs Deadlocked from a script by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack. According to Deadline, the film follows a former US Marine, who, whilst grieving, is forced back into his old ways as a woman takes control of a courthouse, in which her father is the defendant in the trial of the century.
Foxx's daughter Corinne will serve as an executive producer, with the actor himself backing the film under his Foxxhole Productions banner. Range and C2 are also the banners bankrolling Deadlocked, which will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.
Meanwhile, Foxx will also be seen in Netflix's sports drama, Fight for '84. He was last seen in alongside Cameron Diaz, in Back in Action (2025).
Bhat's Kill (2023) premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023, and later opened in theatres in July 2024. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, the film centers on a National Security Guard commando who fights to rescue his romantic partner and other passengers on a train, hijacked by robbers. Bhat later directed the thriller, Apurva (2023), which stars Tara Sutaria and Abhishek Banerjee.