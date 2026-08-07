Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe to collaborate for a sci-fi actioner; Here's all the details

Priyanka Chopra is aiming for the stars with her back-to-back star-studded projects. While anticipation surrounding SS Rajamouli's Varanasi remains high, she has now teamed up with Oscar winner Russell Crowe for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.
Directed by Nimród Antal of Predators fame, the project is being written by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle).
As soon as she shared the news, her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. Her husband and fellow actor-singer Nick Jonas as well as Wamiqa Gabbi, among others shared fire emojis.
According to Deadline, the film's synopsis reads, "Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent — and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home."
The thriller is backed by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, and Vanessa Yao Guo.
Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, Scott Levenson and James Norbury serve as executive producers. The film's sale will be launched at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival market. Bluefly is set to go on floors later this year at Australia's Gold Coast.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Meanwhile, the Gladiator star starred in Nuremberg, directed by James Vanderbilt which released last year. Up next, he has the Netflix thriller Unabomber; the historical drama The Weight from director Padraic McKinley; Billion Dollar Spy, which is based on the eponymous 2015 non-fiction book; and Amazon MGM's reboot of Highlander.