Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, first GOT film, gets theatrical release

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Warner Bros Discovery made multiple revelations about its upcoming projects, including the recently announced Game of Thrones film. It has revealed that the film, presently named Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, will hit theatres sometime in 2028. The first film to be developed as part of the GOT franchise, the project is still in an early phase of development and is yet to have a filmmaker or actors attached to it. The studio has not yet announced a specific release date for the GOT film. With the film yet to enter production, it is worth noting that the 2028 release window is only tentative, and several factors, including production-related elements, might push it beyond that year.
As of now, a newly announced fifth project in the The Matrix franchise, an adaptation of The Jetsons with Jim Carrey, and Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II are also part of Warner Bros Discovery's 2028 release slate.
The film will be based on Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros, which is among the most pivotal aspects of its history. He conquered six out of the Seven Kingdoms using his army and dragons. The Dorne region withstood the conquest initially and stayed out of Aegon’s control. These events are chronicled in the book Fire and Blood written by George RR Martin that forms the basis for the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon.
Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest's journey has been unusual thus far. Earlier, HBO with Warner Bros looked at different versions of the conquest story, with The Batman: Part II screenwriter Mattson Tomlin reportedly attached to the TV project. However, they proceeded with the theatrical iteration when Andor scriptwriter Beau Willimon wrote a script that made Warner Bros sure of its potential as a film.