Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, first GOT film, gets theatrical release

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Warner Bros Discovery made multiple revelations about its upcoming projects, including the recently announced Game of Thrones film. It has revealed that the film, presently named Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, will hit theatres sometime in 2028. The first film to be developed as part of the GOT franchise, the project is still in an early phase of development and is yet to have a filmmaker or actors attached to it. The studio has not yet announced a specific release date for the GOT film. With the film yet to enter production, it is worth noting that the 2028 release window is only tentative, and several factors, including production-related elements, might push it beyond that year.