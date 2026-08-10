Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie to star in Heated Rivalry season 2

Heated Rivalry season 1 is an adaptation of the eponymous second novel in Reid's books. On the other, the second season will be based on Role Model and The Long Game, which are the fifth and sixth instalments in Reid's series of novels, and it is also set to continue the story of Williams and Storrie's characters. Interestingly, Storrie and Williams were employed as waiters at the time they landed the roles in the series. After the premiere of the first season in November last year, they became instantly popular.