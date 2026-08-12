Guy Pearce's Rupert Murdoch look from Ink out

The makers of Netflix's upcoming film Ink dropped Guy Pearce's look as the media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The film will release in select theatres in the US on December 11, before Netflix releases it in the US and Latin America on January 8.
Also starring Jack O'Connell and Claire Foy, Ink is based on the play by James Graham, who has adapted it, with Rupert Goold directing. It is a co-produced venture between Studiocanal, House Productions, and Media Res.
The plot follows a team of visionaries who are also misfits and conceive an idea to generate the type of news that would offer the public what they are looking for and have a significant impact on the times they live in. According to the producer cum distributor, the film "charts the explosive rise of Britain's most controversial newspaper, and the group of visionaries and disruptors who changed the news forever." Pearce plays Rupert Murdoch's 30s, with O'Connell starring as editor Larry Lamb.
Best known for directing 28 Years Later and Slumdog Millionaire, Boyle produces Ink alongside Tracey Seaward, Michael Ellenberg and Tessa Ross.