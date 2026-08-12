Guy Pearce's Rupert Murdoch look from Ink out

The plot follows a team of visionaries who are also misfits and conceive an idea to generate the type of news that would offer the public what they are looking for and have a significant impact on the times they live in. According to the producer cum distributor, the film "charts the explosive rise of Britain's most controversial newspaper, and the group of visionaries and disruptors who changed the news forever." Pearce plays Rupert Murdoch's 30s, with O'Connell starring as editor Larry Lamb.