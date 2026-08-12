Louisa Krause joins Dakota Fanning's new series

Actor Louisa Krause (Ray Donovan) will star alongside Dakota Fanning in Alex Cary's (Homeland) upcoming untitled Apple TV thriller. Krause's role in the series has not been disclosed. She joins the earlier announced cast of Stellan Skarsgard, Grace Gummer, Daryl McCormack, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Joely Richardson. As Cary serves as the show's creator and showrunner, Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) will direct.
The series has Fanning star as an undercover US Treasury agent in a multi-billion-dollar international conglomerate with political and criminal bearings that can change the world. She is torn between her duty to disrupt the network and her love for the conglomerate's heir apparent, someone whom she thinks is a good man.
Krause, who is also known for her role in The Girlfriend Experience, will next star as a series regular in Netflix's The Body. Her other credits include Superman, Martha Marcy Mary Marlene, Return, The Heart Machine, and King Kelly. She recently wrapped production on Here Kitty.