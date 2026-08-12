Cinema Without Borders: Quiet revolution — The Wolf

The character-driven documentary is a winner by virtue of the fascinating person that it is about. What adds to the audience interest is the enormous access Yuan gives to the filmmakers. Shot entirely on iPhone, the camera is the quiet observer, the fly on the wall witness, the intimate confidante constantly trailing and recording each of her moves. There is much to admire in Yuan. The instinctive feminism (she was one of very few female mayors in China), the inability to stay idle after retirement, the immense gravitas, sense and sensibility, offset nicely by Zhen Zhen’s vivacity and spontaneity. Yet there are contradictions, like her irrational belief in rolling gold foils for money. One unwittingly comic scene has her packing loads of these gold foil-filled bags in the elevator. There’s the instinct to not stir the pot. What’s the point in telling her aging parents about herself because lesbianism is a concept they wouldn’t anyhow understand. To me it’s Zhang who comes across as much of a hero in the strange arrangements of life as Yuan. He found out about her sexual orientation in October 2006, and while she was ready to walk away without demanding anything from him, he refused to let her go: “I can’t find anybody as good as you”. In turn, she respects him for his “masculine grace” and calls him her “lifelong commitment”. “My life is almost perfect,” she says, accepting heartbreak and leaving the rest to fate.