Alfonso Cuaron teams up with Caitriona Balfe for Ascension

Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) is reuniting with Apple TV after the 2024 show Disclaimer for a new series, Ascension. The new show stars Caitriona Balfe in her return to television after Outlander.
Ascension will be co-showrun by Christian White and Natalie Erika James. The show is co-written by James, White, Cuaron, and Carlos Cuaron. James is serving as the lead director.
The upcoming series, inspired by Adam Nevill's novel Last Days, is set to explore the highest levels of evil and innocence. The show is expected to revolve around the question of how far people will go and what they will be willing to sacrifice to protect their loved ones, upon knowing that they themselves may be the greatest threat.
The show has Balfe play a documentary filmmaker, Rose, who is going through a divorce, puzzled by the truths of her own life when she is adept at solving others'. She begins a project researching the 20th-century cult known as the Church of Ascension. Once she begins to find peace in its teachings, she learns of its insidious devices.
Balfe will next be seen in the films Sense and Sensibility, The Housekeeper, and A Long Winter.