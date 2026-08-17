Adam Driver, Christopher Abbott, Inde Navarrette and Maya Boyd to star in next X-Men film

Last appeared in the film The Testament of Ann Lee (2025), Christopher Abbott's upcoming projects include the Netflix series East of Eden, co-starring Florence Pugh. Adam Driver, meanwhile, will next be seen in Paper Tiger (which is yet to have its India release), Misty Green, and Alone at Dawn. Fresh from the blockbuster success of her horror film Obsession, Inde Navarrette will appear in the survival thriller Invertigo next.