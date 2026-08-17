Coco 2 gets release window; Disney reveals its premise and new cast addition at fan event

At the D23 event on Friday, Disney revealed new details about its upcoming film Coco 2, a sequel to its Academy Award-winning 2017 film. In March last year, the company announced the development of the Coco sequel in its shareholder meeting. At the time, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina's comeback to direction were reported, and it remains unchanged. The latest revelation about the film is that Benjamin Bratt is set to reprise his role as the protagonist Miguel's idol, as Ernesto de la Cruz.
Disney also revealed a concept art at the recent fan event that shows Miguel as a teenager alongside his dog, Dante. Meanwhile, Benjamin Bratt briefly talked about Coco 2's plot. He said, as quoted by Variety, "To some, Miguel is a little menace who ruined a career and destroyed a legacy. Ernesto de la Cruz is back for revenge, sending Miguel on an adventure back to the land of the dead. Proving fate has a sense of humor, Miguel must team up with a handsome superstar: me."
The film is set to be produced by Mark Nielsen, who is best known for Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 4 and is a longtime Pixar collaborator. At the time of the announcement about its early development, Disney revealed plans to release the film in 2029, and the company has reiterated it at the recent event. Accordingly, Coco 2 has been tentatively slated for a November 2029 release in theatres.
With a reported gross collection of $800 million from theatres worldwide, Coco won a Best Animated Feature Oscar and another Academy Award for Best Original Song ('Remember Me').