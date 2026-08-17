Coco 2 gets release window; Disney reveals its premise and new cast addition at fan event

At the D23 event on Friday, Disney revealed new details about its upcoming film Coco 2, a sequel to its Academy Award-winning 2017 film. In March last year, the company announced the development of the Coco sequel in its shareholder meeting. At the time, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina's comeback to direction were reported, and it remains unchanged. The latest revelation about the film is that Benjamin Bratt is set to reprise his role as the protagonist Miguel's idol, as Ernesto de la Cruz.