Frozen 3 first glimpse unveiled at D23 has Elsa and Anna facing a wicked villain; All you need to know

Three years after Frozen 3 was first announced, we have the first teaser/glimpse from the much-adored franchise and it has two massive twists: Anna and Kristoff's wedding, and the entry of a new sinister villain.
At the D23 fan event, Disney finally showcased to select fans a hint at the storyline of Frozen 3. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as Elsa and Anna got on the stage to tease that "Anna and Elsa are going on their biggest journey yet." Besides, Olaf is also getting his lady love named Samantha.
Frozen 3 begins on the heels of Anna and Kristoff's wedding which is briefly interrupted as a crystal falls on Elsa's feet. As Elsa, Anna and Kristoff examine the magical rock, they see an aura on the sky which leads them to a fantastical frozen land where they are greeted by a sinister-looking villain/witch who possesses similar powers as Elsa. However, her identity is kept hidden for now. Further details are unknown at the moment.
Last year, Disney revealed the concept art for Frozen 3 which showed Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag.
Frozen franchise writer-director Jennifer Lee is coming back for the third part. The first two films, set in a fictional kingdom called Arendelle, also star Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf.
The franchise’s third chapter, arriving in November 24, 2027, picks up after the events of Frozen 2 (2019). That film concluded with Anna ascending as Queen of Arendelle after accepting Kristoff’s proposal, while Elsa embraced her new role as guardian of the Enchanted Forest.
The first Frozen film was released in 2013. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the film was a major blockbuster globally, earning nearly $1.3 billion worldwide. It also became a pop culture phenomenon, giving birth to a large franchise which included short, Frozen Fever (2015), a featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure (2017), and two feature-length sequels—Frozen 2 (2019) which also earned over $1.4 billion, and the upcoming Frozen 3.