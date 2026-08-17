Disney's D23: Pixar announces new film Ghost Market, first look at Incredibles 3 out

Disney's D23: At its annual D23 convention Disney made an array of announcement regarding its upcoming slate of projects. As part of Pixar's upcoming slate the studio unveiled the first look at the next instalment in the Incredibles franchise.
The concept art of Incredibles 3, shows Bob Parr/Mr Incredible fighting off a powerful villain. The studio also announced that the rest of the Parr family, Frozone and Edna Mode will return for the third instalment in the series. Incredibles 3 will be directed by Peter Sohn, who has previously directed Elementals, with Brad Bird, who has directed the previous instalements, writing for the film.
The first look at Pixar's new film, Ghost Market was released. The video shows a young content creator Kyle, recounting some paranormal experiences. The upcoming film is set to release on 2028. Jesse Andrews and Trevor Jimenez have directed the film.
Apart from this the concept art for Coco 2 was also released, featuring a teenage Miguel. Benjamin Bratt is set to return for the sequel.
A new look at Gatto, which features Mark Rufallo, was also released.