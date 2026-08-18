Diane Kruger joins Project K

Diane Kruger, known for playing Heln in the 2004 film Troy, stars as Beate Klarsfeld, and Dany Boon stars as Serge Klarsfeld, a German-Jewish couple. The couple pursues former Gestapo officer Klaus Barbie, played by Tim Roth, to bring him to justice. Notoriously described as the "Butcher of Lyon," Barbie is chased by the couple for over a decade, forced to fight multiple governments and institutions in their way.