Diane Kruger joins Project K

Actors Diane Kruger and Dany Boon will star in Netflix's Nazi hunter drama Project K. The streamer announced on Monday.
Diane Kruger, known for playing Heln in the 2004 film Troy, stars as Beate Klarsfeld, and Dany Boon stars as Serge Klarsfeld, a German-Jewish couple. The couple pursues former Gestapo officer Klaus Barbie, played by Tim Roth, to bring him to justice. Notoriously described as the "Butcher of Lyon," Barbie is chased by the couple for over a decade, forced to fight multiple governments and institutions in their way.
Yvan Attal (Breaking Point) is directing the film. Attal has teamed with Laurent Turner, known for the Netflix crime series Ganglands, to co-write the film.
Kruger is coming off the World War 2 drama Amrum, which premiered in Cannes last year. Her TV roles include Little Disasters (2025) and Dangerous Liaisons' prequel series The Seduction. Boon, meanwhile, was praised for his dramedy Regarde (2025). Roth last starred opposite Cillian Murphy in Tom Harper's feature Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.