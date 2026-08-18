One Night Only actor Callum Turner: 'It was amazing working with Monica Barbaro'

For Monica Barbaro, One Night Only is her first full-fledged film in the rom-com genre. The upcoming film is directed by Will Gluck, who is well established in the genre, having made films like Easy A (2010), Friends With Benefits (2011) and most recently Anyone But You (2023). Gluck along with Barbaro's co-lead in One Night Only, Callum Turner, are all praises for Barbaro.
In a statement, Turner said, "It was amazing working with Monica! Luckily, we had a two-week rehearsal process where we went through every scene and fine-combed each beat. And then, on set, we were able to be super free with each other. I believe Monica and I are kindred spirits that got to go on this journey together; so, it was very easy to form that bond with her."
In One Night Only, Barbaro stars as Allie alongside Turner, who plays Owen. Allie and Owen who meet on a chance encounter in New York City, where the laws of romance are slightly altered. Over a single night the pair navigate the flow of their relationship, as a series of missteps and sidequests keep the pair away from each other continuously.
Director Gluck revealed that Barbaro's commitment extended to learning to play the piano, to avoid faking scenes. "Every time you see her doing anything musically or playing piano, it is actually her live on the set," said Gluck, who added, "A lot of people do not do that. She wanted it to feel real because the music is such an important part of who Allie is. She is not lip-syncing either. It is all her singing. For one scene, she had to sing in front of 300 people for 12 hours, over and over again, and every time she sang, time stopped a little bit. She was that good, and she cared that much.”
For Barbaro, the film is an intriguing story that explores the value of connecting with other people. She said, "It is so easy to get tied up in your phone. There are so many ways to isolate and entertain yourself, but there is a kind of magic that only happens when you are actually present with other people and with your environment. What I love about this premise is that it forces the characters out into the world. They have to seize the night, take a chance and find someone to share that connection with.”
One Night Only's cast also includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Charlie Gillespie, Michelle Hurd, King Princess, Quintessa Swindell, Andrew Burnap, Mike Birbiglia, with Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.
Jacqueline Monetta produces One Night Only along with Gluck under the Olive Bridge Entertainment. The film opens in Indian theatres on August 21.