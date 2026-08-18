One Night Only actor Callum Turner: 'It was amazing working with Monica Barbaro'

Director Gluck revealed that Barbaro's commitment extended to learning to play the piano, to avoid faking scenes. "Every time you see her doing anything musically or playing piano, it is actually her live on the set," said Gluck, who added, "A lot of people do not do that. She wanted it to feel real because the music is such an important part of who Allie is. She is not lip-syncing either. It is all her singing. For one scene, she had to sing in front of 300 people for 12 hours, over and over again, and every time she sang, time stopped a little bit. She was that good, and she cared that much.”