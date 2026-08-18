Cinema Without Borders: Love letter to the past — Dear You

About how going away from home doesn’t just mould one person but also those left behind and those they meet, Dear You is South East Asia’s breakout success of 2026, quite like Pat Boonnitipat’s 2024 Thai sleeper hit, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. This, despite a modest budget and a cast of largely non-professional actors, save for a surprise cameo by Usha Seamkhum, the much-loved grandmother in Boonnitipat’s film. Dear You continues to have a successful run in the theatres of the region even as it opens in North America on September 4 and hopefully travels to the rest of the world thereafter. The depiction of the predicaments of immigrant Chinese is authentic and heartfelt. However, despite the cultural specificity, its universal appeal is easy to understand. A story of love and friendship, of familial loyalty and commitment to the community, of well-meaning secrets and lies, of solidarity and sisterhood of women, of their sacrifices, grit and tenacity, Dear You dares to sport an old-fashioned heart in the diametrically different contemporary times. It comes with a huge tug of nostalgia for what we have lost and may never find again, and is also a primer for the young about their roots. It is both emotional and uplifting, wrenching and healing.