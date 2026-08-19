HBO confirms IT: Welcome to Derry season 2; Bill Skarsgard to return for it

On Monday, HBO dropped a 32-second-long video confirming the renewal of IT: Welcome to Derry for a second season. The confirmation comes shortly after IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 director Andy Muschietti told Variety about the commencement of a writers’ room for the second season. IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 is set in Maine 1935, three decades before the events of the first season, and brings back Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown. The plot centres on the murders of a bank robber group known as the Bradley Gang who visit Derry to purchase ammunition, only to confront unimaginable horror. It is worth noting that the Bradley Gang Massacre is among the interludes of Stephen King's It novel, which forms the basis for the series.
Created by Andy Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Barbara Muschietti, IT: Welcome to Derry is a co-produced venture between HBO and Warner Bros Television. The second season will have Brad Caleb Kane serving as the showrunner, after he acted in the same capacity along with Fuchs for the first season.
HBO is yet to confirm the rest of the cast members for IT: Welcome to Derry season 2. The first season stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Stephen Rider, among others. It remains to be seen whether any of them will reprise their roles in the second season.
The first season traces the origins of Pennywise the Clown and ends with a potential second coming of the malevolent entity. Pennywise awakens from hibernation once every 27 years and feeds on the fears and insecurities of Derry's population, especially its children. The 1935 setting does not mark his birth but rather his first awakening following a 27-year-long hibernation, according to King's novel.