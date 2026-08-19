Pierce Brosnan joins Extraction 3

The latest addition to the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 3 is Pierce Brosnan, best known for his role as James Bond. Also joining the star cast of the Netflix franchise are Don Lee (Train to Busan), Chi Lewis-Parry (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple), Joe Taslim (The Furious), and Siena Agudong. Interestingly, Lee recently joined the Korean-language entry of the franchise titled Tygo. The third film also stars Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani.
The film franchise, hailing from Russo Brothers' AGBO and Hemsworth's Wild State, is based on the Ande Parks' graphic novel. Currently in production in Australia, the third film's plot details are under wraps.
The franchise follows Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary taking on high-stakes rescue missions around the world. Sam Hargrave returns to helm the third film, with a script by David Weil.
Brosnan was recently seen in The Thursday Murder Club, alongside Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Jonathan Pryce, and Paramount+'s crime drama MobLand.
The two Extraction films, released in 2020 and 2023, received positive responses from both audiences and critics. It is regarded as Netflix's most popular original film franchise, with the first film being viewed at 99 million households in its first month and the second part being viewed at 129.3 million households in two months.