Pierce Brosnan joins Extraction 3

The latest addition to the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 3 is Pierce Brosnan, best known for his role as James Bond. Also joining the star cast of the Netflix franchise are Don Lee (Train to Busan), Chi Lewis-Parry (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple), Joe Taslim (The Furious), and Siena Agudong. Interestingly, Lee recently joined the Korean-language entry of the franchise titled Tygo. The third film also stars Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani.