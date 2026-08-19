Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider gets release date

After announcing that Ryan Gosling will play the titular character in Marvel's Ghost Rider film at the recent D23 event, the makers have updated that the film will be released on July 28, 2028. Gosling takes over the role of the Spirit of Vengeance from Nicolas Cage, who essayed it for two Sony films.
The other Marvel films in the slate, an untitled X-Men film and Black Panther 3, are releasing on May 5 and December 15, respectively, in 2028.
The new Ghost Rider film is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper. First came in 2007, Mark Steven Johnson helmed Ghost Rider, which follows stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze (Cage) as he strikes a deal with the devil to save his father's life. Years later, the devil comes to take its due by giving Johnny special powers to take down Blackheart, the devil's son. The film also starred Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Peter Fonda and Matt Long. It was followed by a sequel in 2011, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.
Gosling, last seen in Project Hail Mary, will also be seen in Rachel Morrison's Love of Your Life, opposite Margaret Qualley, Catherine Keener, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aaron Pierre. The new Ghost Rider film will mark his back-to-back collaboration with Shawn Levy, with whom he just finished working on Star Wars: Starfighter. He plays Kade Auberon in the Star Wars film.