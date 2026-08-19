Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider gets release date

The new Ghost Rider film is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper. First came in 2007, Mark Steven Johnson helmed Ghost Rider, which follows stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze (Cage) as he strikes a deal with the devil to save his father's life. Years later, the devil comes to take its due by giving Johnny special powers to take down Blackheart, the devil's son. The film also starred Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Peter Fonda and Matt Long. It was followed by a sequel in 2011, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.