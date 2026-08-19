Whitney Peak boards Miami Vice 85

Months after finding its detective duo, Ricardo Tubbs and James Crockett, in Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler, respectively, makers of the new Miami Vice film have announced the onboarding of actor Whitney Peak. It's worth noting that Alden Ehrenreich has also been added to the cast of the Universal film. Peak's role in Miami Vice 85 has not been disclosed yet.
With production set to begin this year, the film is slated for a May 19, 2028, release. Joseph Kosinski directs the film from a script by Dan Gilroy. The new film is based on the pilot episode of the eponymous NBC series that ran for five seasons. It is set to explore '80s Miami caught between glamour and graft.
This is not the first time Miami Vice has gotten a feature makeover. Michael Mann helmed the 2006 film starring Colin Farrell as Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs. The film earned $163 million upon release globally. The current adaptation is produced by Kosinski and Dylan Clark.
Known for her roles in the series Gossip Girl and the film Hocus Pocus 2, Peak's credits include Eye for an Eye and Thrash. She has The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in the pipeline, in which she stars as Lenore Dove Baird. Her character is introduced in this film, the sixth installment in the The Hunger Games franchise.