East of Eden, starring Florence Pugh, locks premiere date

Florence Pugh's limited series East of Eden is set to release on Netflix on October 01, Thursday. Announcing the premiere date, Pugh also shared photographs offering a first look at the characters in the series, based on John Steinbeck's novel of the same name. Creator Zoe Kazan has adapted the novel for the small screen. Florence Pugh plays Cathy Ames, whom Netflix describes as the "scheming antihero" of the series.