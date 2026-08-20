East of Eden, starring Florence Pugh, locks premiere date

Florence Pugh's limited series East of Eden is set to release on Netflix on October 01, Thursday. Announcing the premiere date, Pugh also shared photographs offering a first look at the characters in the series, based on John Steinbeck's novel of the same name. Creator Zoe Kazan has adapted the novel for the small screen. Florence Pugh plays Cathy Ames, whom Netflix describes as the "scheming antihero" of the series.
Spanning multiple generations, East of Eden explores Ames' association with the Hamilton and Trask families. At the centre of the story is what these generations inherit from each other. Mike Faist, Ciaran Hinds, and Christopher Abbott play members of the aforementioned families. The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Hoon Lee, and Joe Anders.
The release date comes four years following the announcement of the series' development. Its production locations include New Zealand.
This is not the first adaptation of the novel by John Steinbeck. Interestingly, Zoe Kazan's grandfather, Elia, himself had directed a 1955 film of the same name, starring James Dean, Julie Harris, Raymond Massey, Burl Ives, Jo Van Fleet, and Richard Davalos. Notably, Pugh's East of Eden is described as a contemporary interpretation of Steinbeck's novel.
Elia Kazan also serves as a showrunner along with Jeb Stuart. Besides starring in the series, Pugh acts as an executive producer with Garth Davis, the director of the first four episodes, and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the director of episodes five to seven, and others.
East of Eden marks Florence Pugh's first big non-MCU live-action television role after her voice guest role in the 2023 animated series Human Resources. Last seen in a cameo role as Yelena Belova / Black Widow in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Florence Pugh's upcoming projects include Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and 42.6 Years.