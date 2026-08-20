Olivia Colman joins Only Murders in the Building season 6; See first set pictures and her role

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 6 is getting bigger with the addition of Olivia Colman. The makers revealed the news through a reel where Meryl Streep, Martin Short and Selena Gomez who play Loretta, Oliver and Mabel were seen introducing Olivia dressed in a long gown with her hair tied up. She is set to guest star in the long-running murder-mystery series.
She joins the previously announced cast members David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Peter Capaldi, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Adrian Lukis, Richard Ayoade and Kathryn Hunter. Recurring cast members include Jennifer Saunders, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, Rhea Norwood, Amar Chadha-Patel, Sharon Horgon, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jane Horrocks, Anjana Vasan, Lesley Nicol and Derek Jacobi.
Only Murders in the Building season 5 revolved around Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) investigating the death of Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca) and finding a secret gambling centre in the basement of their apartment. They discover that a clandestine group of billionaires is vying to build New York City’s first legal casino in the Arconia.
While zeroing in on the trio for killing Lester, they eventually find that Mayor Beau Tillman was behind the murder. In the final cliffhanger, the series ends with the murder-mystery-solving-podcasters finding Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), whose podcast they first began hearing together, dead just outside the Arconia, teasing her demise as the mystery for the next season. Her death is linked to a mysterious case in London.
While Olivia, along with other cast members' roles are yet to be revealed, Only Murders in the Building season 6 marks the first time the show has gone outside the United States and the Arconia building. Shoot is currently taking place in London.
Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television. While Only Murders in the Building season 6 is also confirmed to have 10 episodes, a tentative release date is yet to be announced.