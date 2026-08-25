Jonathan Bailey-John Lee Hancock's next wraps filming

Actor Jonathan Bailey, who, along with Laura Dern, is headlining John Lee Hancock's upcoming untitled Netflix courtroom drama, announced that the film has wrapped production. Bailey shared the update on his social media handle.
Bailey, in his post, wrote, "With the brilliant John Lee Hancock. Today is a wrap on his film about the Johnson v. Monsanto trial. An incredible cast and crew. A vital story. Coming 2027." (sic)
The film is centred around the legal battle surrounding the agrochemical company Monsanto and its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, which follows the multiple lawsuits in the wake of severe health issues. The particular case of the Johnson v. Monsanto cancer lawsuit unveils the social and political dimensions of the issue that opened up discussions on corporate liability and public health.
The film's ensemble includes LaKeith Stanfield, Bilal Hasna, David Duchovny, Julia McDermott, Melonie Diaz, and Greg Kinnear.
The untitled film follows the famous case of Johnson v Monsanto Co, where rookie lawyer Brent Wisner represents Dewayne Johnson, a high school groundskeeper, against the giant chemical company Monsanto, alleging that the company's successful product, weed and grass killer Roundup, causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The landmark verdict against the company is one for the history books.
Produced by Netflix, Hancock is directing the film with a script he co-wrote with Michael Wisner.