One Piece makers announce two films

The makers of the globally popular anime One Piece have announced two animated films from the franchise: One Piece: God Valley and One Piece: Baad. With God Valley set for release in 2027, Baad will debut in 2029.
Toei Animation made the announcement on its social media handle.
According to the manga, God Valley is the birthplace of powerful characters such as Shanks and his twin brother Saint Figarland Shamrock. It is an island in the West Blue that remains outside the World Government's control. Beyond that, the island holds historical importance as both the birthplace of Rocks D Xebec and a known haven for the Davy Family.
One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series, which revolves around Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King of the world by taking out an expedition to find the long-hidden treasure, 'One Piece'.
In addition to these animated films, Netflix is producing live-action adaptation series in its third season. Titled One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, it stars Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Charithra Chandran, and Mikaela Hoover, among others. The second and third seasons revolve around the Alabasta saga.