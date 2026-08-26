Black Mirror season 8 commences production

Charlie Brooker created Black Mirror for the British broadcaster, Channel 4, and later shifted to Netflix from the third season. The series tackles various socio-political themes in a futuristic dystopian setting. Apart from the seven regular seasons, a Christmas special episode, titled White Christmas, was released in 2014, along with a film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which released in 2018. Bandersnatch was later removed from Netflix.