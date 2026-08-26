Black Mirror season 8 commences production

The upcoming eighth season of Black Mirror has begun production, announced Netflix on Monday. The anthology series premiered in 2016, with the seventh season being unveiled in 2025.
Charlie Brooker created Black Mirror for the British broadcaster, Channel 4, and later shifted to Netflix from the third season. The series tackles various socio-political themes in a futuristic dystopian setting. Apart from the seven regular seasons, a Christmas special episode, titled White Christmas, was released in 2014, along with a film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which released in 2018. Bandersnatch was later removed from Netflix.
The seventh season of Black Mirror featured Cristin Milioti, Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Billy Magnussen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Emma Corrin, Peter Capaldi, among its cast.
Brooker also has a new investigative series, which has House of the Dragon-fame Paddy Considine and Game of Thrones star Lena Heady leading the cast.