Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen renewed for season 3; season 2 trailer out

Guy Ritchie created The Gentlemen, based on his 2019 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. The series sees the rise of UK Army captain Eddie Horniman (Theo James) in the London underworld, after he takes over his father's estate, which houses a secret marijuana farm. The second season will explore Eddie expansion of his marijuana empire, while he contends his relationship with the jailed crime boss, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone).