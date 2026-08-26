Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen renewed for season 3; season 2 trailer out

Netflix recently confirmed that The Gentlemen is renewed for a third season ahead of the second season's premiere, which is set for September 3. The announcement was unveiled alongside the release of the trailer for the second season.
Guy Ritchie created The Gentlemen, based on his 2019 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. The series sees the rise of UK Army captain Eddie Horniman (Theo James) in the London underworld, after he takes over his father's estate, which houses a secret marijuana farm. The second season will explore Eddie expansion of his marijuana empire, while he contends his relationship with the jailed crime boss, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone).
Speaking to Netflix about the news of renewal, Ritchie said, “Season 2 was always going to be about Eddie expanding the reach of his criminal empire and testing the relationship Eddie has with Bobby Glass as the person he’s working under.”
The cast for the second season includes Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley, Benjamin Clementine, Maya Jama, Tyler Conti, Hugh Bonneville, and Giancarlo Esposito.
Ritchie serves as a writer, director, and an executive producer with James serving as a co-executive producer.