How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel in the works

The hit 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting a sequel, with the original film's lead Kate Hudson set to produce. With the film in its early stages, it is expected that Hudson and her co-star in the original film, Matthew McConaughey, will reprise their roles.
Joining Hudson to produce the film is Stacey Sher, who was behind films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Erin Brockovich, and Vanilla Sky.
With this announcement, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the latest entry to cash in on the Y2K nostalgia after films like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Scary Movie. The 2003 film follows the romance between magazine columnist Andie Anderson (Hudson) and advertising executive Benjamin Barry (McConaughey), as they research for an article about modern dating.
With the writer, director, and casting of the new film still to be decided, the first film is directed by Donald Petrie. Hudson was most recently seen in Song Sung Blue (2025), directed by Craig Brewer, opposite Hugh Jackman. She next stars in Elizabeth Chomko's Hello & Paris, opposite Javier Bardem.