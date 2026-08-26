Why did Kit Harrington replace Nicholas Hoult to play Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter season 2?

The Game of Thrones actor has now replaced the Superman actor who left the production due to scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, HBO had to work around two of Hoult's existing projects to bring him for Harry Potter and Lockhart scenes had to shift within the Season 2 filming which wasn't able to be accomodated in Hoult' schedule who currently filming the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Kit Harrington came on board after HBO reached out to him and the actor said he was available.