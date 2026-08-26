Why did Kit Harrington replace Nicholas Hoult to play Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter season 2?

We had recently reported about Nicholas Hoult joining HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, in the iconic role of Gilderoy Lockhart in the upcoming second season. However, the actor has exited the show, paving way for the makers to choose Kit Harrington in the role.
The Game of Thrones actor has now replaced the Superman actor who left the production due to scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, HBO had to work around two of Hoult's existing projects to bring him for Harry Potter and Lockhart scenes had to shift within the Season 2 filming which wasn't able to be accomodated in Hoult' schedule who currently filming the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Kit Harrington came on board after HBO reached out to him and the actor said he was available.
Interestingly, Harrington is coming back to his role in Harry Potter after voicing the character in Audible’s Harry Potter audiobooks late last year.
Gilderoy Lockhart, the flamboyant Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The character was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film adaptation.
In the books, Lockhart is known for his obsession with fame, exaggerated stories of his supposed heroic exploits and his trademark confidence. Despite presenting himself as an accomplished wizard, he has a particular talent for memory charms.
Harrington has previously confessed about his love for JK Rowling's books as a kid and mentioned about reading them many times since then.
Season 2 of the series has already received the green light and is expected to begin production this autumn. The first season, based on JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels, is scheduled to premiere around Christmas, with the second instalment following the events of The Chamber of Secrets.
Dominic McLaughlin will take on the lead role in the series, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The ensemble also features John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, with Mark Mylod also executive producing and directing multiple episodes. Jon Brown, who worked as a writer on the first season, has been promoted to co-showrunner for Season 2. JK Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman are also among the executive producers.