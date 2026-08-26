Cinema Without Borders: The Unusual Family — We Are All Strangers

The film, which had its world premiere in Berlin earlier, is now playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. It doesn’t surprise you with anything new. The slice of life that it offers has been seen and experienced before, both on and off screen. The class divides, materialism, ambitions, financial precarity, tenuous ties, love, longing, loneliness and loss, the maturity and fortitude with which you deal with them, the understanding and acceptance that you have for the flaws of others and the perseverance with which you carry on is the circle of life that doesn’t just govern the structure of the film but also underscores the coming-of age theme that it's all about.