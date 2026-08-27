Adele Exarchopoulos joins Park Chan-wook's next

Adele Exarchopoulos, who is known for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013), has joined the cast of The Brigands of Rattlecreek. The upcoming film is directed by Park Chan-wook, who has previously directed Oldboy (2003) and The Handmaiden (2006).
Based on a script by S Craig Zahler, the upcoming film is a western centered on a doctor and a sheriff of a town, in their quest for vengeance against a group of bandits who robbed and harassed their town during a thunderstorm.
The cast of the film includes Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei. Exarchopoulos is reportedly playing the role of the wife of Butler's character.
Park is producing The Brigands of Rattlecreek under his Moho Film banner alongside Warner Bros Clockwork. The director's latest release was No Other Choice, a black comedy headlined by Squid Game-fame Lee Byung-hun. Meanwhile, Exarchopoulos' latest English release was the Pixar film, Inside Out 2, where she voiced the emotion, Ennui.