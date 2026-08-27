Bel-Air gets a spinoff

Streamer Peacock is currently developing the Bel-Air spinoff. The spinoff, titled Hilary, is based on the character played by Coco Jones in the TV series. Jones will reprise her role.
Hilary is the cousin of Will Smith (Jabari Banks) in the four-season-long series, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
The spinoff is expected to follow Hilary Banks accepting an unexpected job offer from celebrity chef Yvonne Durand and moving to New York. Her impulsive decision stems from her anxiety about not being contained with the Bel-Air connections. However, her success, love, and friendship in the new city come with an unexpected cost.
Besides working in Bel-Air, Jones shot to popularity as a child actor in Disney's So Random and Let It Shine. Her credits also include Strung and Vampires vs the Bronx.
The spinoff hails from writer-producer Tracy Oliver, whose Girls Trip made her the first Black woman to write a film that earned over $100 million globally. She has also worked on The Blackening and The Sun Is Also a Star.