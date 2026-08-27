Camron Jones to play Tupac Shakur in Snoop Dogg biopic

Tupac Shakur was a West Coast rapper who frequently ran into trouble and was tremendously successful both in the independent recording world and Hollywood. Produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, the veteran producer behind Eminem's semi-autobiographical drama 8 Mile, the film has Jonathan Daviss playing Snoop Dogg. The Long Beach rapper emerged as one of the biggest artists during the 90s. The film also stars Myles Bullock as Dr Dre and Lauren London as Snoop Dogg's mom.