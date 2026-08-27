Camron Jones to play Tupac Shakur in Snoop Dogg biopic

The Snoop Dogg biopic has found its Tupac Shakur in Camron Jones. The actor is best known for his Prime Video drama Panic. The Universal Pictures biopic is helmed by Craig Brewer.
Jones' credits include Grown-ish, The Purge, and Shameless. He will also appear in the upcoming third season of P-Valley.
Tupac Shakur was a West Coast rapper who frequently ran into trouble and was tremendously successful both in the independent recording world and Hollywood. Produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, the veteran producer behind Eminem's semi-autobiographical drama 8 Mile, the film has Jonathan Daviss playing Snoop Dogg. The Long Beach rapper emerged as one of the biggest artists during the 90s. The film also stars Myles Bullock as Dr Dre and Lauren London as Snoop Dogg's mom.
Shakur and Snoop Dogg also shared a frenemic bond as the two collaborated on hits like "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," but their fallout forced Snoop Dogg to take a side in the West Coast-East Coast rivalry.