Ryan Gosling to back The Flintstones live-action movie

With actor Ryan Gosling as producer, Warner Bros is developing a live-action film of The Flintstones. The project is in early development, with no screenwriter or actors attached yet.
Joining Gosling as a producer is Jessie Henderson under their banner, Open Invite. Although the plot is not known yet, the film is expected to have Bamm-Bamm Rubble as its focus. Bamm-Bamm is the son of friend Barney Rubble, a good friend of Fred Flintstone.
The Flintstones became popular upon its ABC debut as an animated series in the 1960. The story is set in the Stone Age and follows Fred, Wilma Flintstone, pet dinosaur Dino, and their best friends Barney and Betty Rubble.
Celebrated in comics, television series, and theatrical animated features, The Flintstones has also had live-action adaptations. Brian Levant made a live-action comedy feature, The Flintstones, in 1994, starring John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, and Rosie O'Donnell. The film was hugely successful. A prequel was made in 2000, titled The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.