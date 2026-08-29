David Fincher-Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth film gets title

Netflix has announced that the upcoming sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), is now titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Directed by David Fincher, the upcoming film will premiere on the streamer on December 23.
Fincher is directing the upcoming film from a screenplay by Tarantino, whose 2019 film starred Brad Pitt as the stuntman Cliff Booth. After his encounters with the Manson family members in 1969, Cliff Booth finds himself navigating through a new Hollywood in 1977. Pitt won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Cliff Booth.
The cast of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, among others.
Pitt is producing the upcoming filming along with Ceán Chaffin.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is Pitt's fourth collaboration with Fincher after Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).