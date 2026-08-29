Patricia Clarkson joins Tom Hanks in The Comebacker

Patricia Clarkson is set to reunite with her The Green Mile co-star Tom Hanks in the upcoming Sony Pictures film The Comebacker, directed by Marielle Heller. The film, which also stars Callum Turner, is based on Dave Eggers' short story.
The story is a love letter to baseball featuring Turner as a young pitcher for the New York Mets. His life takes an unexpected turn after he gets hit by a batted ball. Hanks plays his pitching coach, while Clarkson will portray the coach's wife.
The film is set around Queens and Citi Field, with cooperation from Major League Baseball and the Mets. Director Heller is also producing the film with Gary Goetzman for the Playtone banner, alongside Leah Holzer's Defiant By Nature banner.
Clarkson, last seen playing the lead in Lilly (2024), most recently wrapped filming for Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. She is reuniting with Leo and Scorsese after Shutter Island (2010). Clarkson has notably starred in Jumanji (1995), The Green Mile (1999), All the King's Men (2006), Friends with Benefits, One Day (2011), and The Maze Runner films (2014, 2015, and 2018).