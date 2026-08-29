Patricia Clarkson joins Tom Hanks in The Comebacker

Clarkson, last seen playing the lead in Lilly (2024), most recently wrapped filming for Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. She is reuniting with Leo and Scorsese after Shutter Island (2010). Clarkson has notably starred in Jumanji (1995), The Green Mile (1999), All the King's Men (2006), Friends with Benefits, One Day (2011), and The Maze Runner films (2014, 2015, and 2018).