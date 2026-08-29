Paul Ben-Victor joins The Bookie and The Bruiser

Actor Paul Ben-Victor, whose Antaan is raising the stakes in the ongoing DC's Lanterns series, is the latest to join S Craig Zahler's upcoming film The Bookie and The Bruiser. Ben-Victor will star opposite Patrick Schwarzenegger, Vince Vaughn, and Theo James.
Ben-Victor is playing the main antagonist mob boss Generale Francesco Viscuzo in the film.
The film, set in 1959 New York City, follows a Jew, Rivner (James), and an Italian-American, Boscolo (Vaughn), who are unwilling to take orders and play by the rules of polite society after serving in World War II. Unable to fit into their old lives, the two team up to run an illicit gambling operation. Their business is functioning peacefully until they are trapped in a violent power struggle between the Mafia and an Irish gang.
The film has Schwarzenegger play twin brothers Augie and Bernard. Augie is an unlucky gambler, and his twin brother Bernard is his respectable family man. Oscar-winning producer Anthony Katagas (12 Years a Slave and Ad Astra) is producing the film along with Dave Caplan (Longlegs, The Monkey), Vaughn, and Dan Bekerman.
Last seen in this year's Killing Castro, Ben-Victor will star opposite Gerard Butler and Hayley Atwell in Empire City. His notable TV and film credits include: The Wire, The Invisible Man, True Romance, The Irishman, Plane, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.