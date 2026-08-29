Tony Movie Review: Medium roast

There is a certain charm to Tony, aided by The Holdovers fame Dominic Sessa’s contained performance as an aimless young man who will go on to become a legend. Based on certain chapters of Kitchen Confidential, the film works better without the baggage of being a Bourdain biopic. It is an old school, young-writer-learns a- thing-or-two-about-life kind of movie which once would have had reruns on Romedy Now. It’s less guts and veal and more oyster and cream sauce. Corrupted by The Bear, I expected the kitchen sequences to be as feverish as a command centre but they were more lighthearted, like a Sunday brunch. If the motive was to make a film which is subtle and sweet writer and director Matt Johnson largely succeeds. This film is less the madness of Hunter S. Thompson and more the epiphany of Hemingway. A sequence even has Tony and the chef trying to catch a big fish à la The Old Man and the Sea.