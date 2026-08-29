Emily in Paris moves to Greece for final season; First look, release date out

Emily Cooper is saying goodbye to Paris, but not before taking one last European adventure. Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of the sixth and final season of Emily in Paris, revealing that Lily Collins’ fashion-forward protagonist will head to Greece before the series comes to an end.
The new season will pick up after the events of Season 5, which saw Emily return to Paris after setting up a Rome office for her marketing firm. Her Italian chapter also brought a brief romance that ultimately fizzled out, while her complicated relationship with chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, remained unresolved. The first-look images suggest that Gabriel could once again be at the centre of Emily’s story.
Greece will provide a fresh backdrop for the final chapter, with creator Darren Star promising a larger-scale conclusion to the Netflix favourite. Star said the team wanted the final season to feel like the “biggest Emily in Paris experience yet” and explained that travelling to different European locations was part of the show’s appeal.
The final season will reportedly revolve around some major personal and professional decisions for Emily. Netflix’s synopsis teases a clash between her ambitions, relationships and the life she has created in Paris, with the character eventually forced to decide where her future truly belongs.
While the series is still filming its remaining episodes in France, the complete final season is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on December 24. Collins will return not only as the lead but also as a producer, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy and Samuel Arnold as Julien. Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman are also part of the returning cast.