Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder sequel adds Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has been confirmed to star in the sequel to the 1990 racing film, Days of Thunder. Hathaway joines Tom Cruise, who will reprise his role as Cole Trickle from the original film.
Days of Thunder was directed by Tony Scott, who previously collaborated with Cruise on Top Gun (1987). The film follows rookie racecar driver Cole Trickle who is recruited by a businessman to race for his NASCAR team alongside legend Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall). Cruise wrote the story along with Robert Towne.
Jonathan Levine is set to direct the upcoming sequel. He has previously directed Long Shot (2019), and is awaiting the release of the sports drama Mr Irrelevant, which stars Superman actor David Corenswet in the lead. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Days of Thunder (1990) and the Top Gun films along with Paramount Pictures. A release date has been set for June 2, 2028.
Hathaway, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will be seen next in Mother Mary and Verity. Meanwhile, Cruise will be seen in his first non-action film role in Alejandro Inarritu's Digger.