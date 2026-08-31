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Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder sequel adds Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway joins the cast of the sequel to Days of Thunder (1990), starring Tom Cruise in the lead, with a release window set for mid-2028
Tom Cruise (L) and Anne Hathaway (R) in a promotional still for the Day of Thunder sequel
Tom Cruise (L) and Anne Hathaway (R) in a promotional still for the Day of Thunder sequel
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
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Anne Hathaway has been confirmed to star in the sequel to the 1990 racing film, Days of Thunder. Hathaway joines Tom Cruise, who will reprise his role as Cole Trickle from the original film.

Days of Thunder was directed by Tony Scott, who previously collaborated with Cruise on Top Gun (1987). The film follows rookie racecar driver Cole Trickle who is recruited by a businessman to race for his NASCAR team alongside legend Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall). Cruise wrote the story along with Robert Towne.

Tom Cruise is considering sequels for Top Gun: Maverick and Days of Thunder

Jonathan Levine is set to direct the upcoming sequel. He has previously directed Long Shot (2019), and is awaiting the release of the sports drama Mr Irrelevant, which stars Superman actor David Corenswet in the lead. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Days of Thunder (1990) and the Top Gun films along with Paramount Pictures. A release date has been set for June 2, 2028.

Hathaway, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will be seen next in Mother Mary and Verity. Meanwhile, Cruise will be seen in his first non-action film role in Alejandro Inarritu's Digger.

Tom Cruise
Anne Hathaway
Days of Thunder

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